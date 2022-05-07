Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 16,143 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.58 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

