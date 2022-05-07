Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,654 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

