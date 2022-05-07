Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $226.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

