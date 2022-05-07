Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,028 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,809,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,342. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

