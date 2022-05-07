Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $40,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,192. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.