Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,380 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.33% of Perrigo worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.48. 1,366,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

