Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $28,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.25. 3,267,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,042. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

