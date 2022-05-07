Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,235.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,959 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

