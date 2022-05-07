Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.01. 1,110,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

