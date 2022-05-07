Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. 936,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

