Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 65,670 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $54,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $210.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.