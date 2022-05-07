Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,890 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,338,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.