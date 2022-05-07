Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 11,734 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,372. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

