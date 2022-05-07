Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 680 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,753. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $730.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.