Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 562,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

