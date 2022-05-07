Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.56). 27,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.60.
Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.