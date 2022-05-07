Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

