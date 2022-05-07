Electric Vehicle Zone Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $143,705.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00205568 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039334 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,777.71 or 1.96915505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

