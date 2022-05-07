Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EARN. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

EARN stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.