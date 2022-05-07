Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Embraer has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,746,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,943,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 159.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 669,946 shares in the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

