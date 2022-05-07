EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

