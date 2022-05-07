Empowered Funds LLC Buys 723 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

