Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 219,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 6,717,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

