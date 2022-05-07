Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 579,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

