Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2 Million in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.58. 91,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $543.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.85.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

