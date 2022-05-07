Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $80.30. 916,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

