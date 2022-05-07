Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 789,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,712. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.12.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

