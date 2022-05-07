Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 17,371 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 8,406,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,624. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.