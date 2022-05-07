Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Signature Bank by 378.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Signature Bank by 42.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank stock traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.86. 1,033,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $223.96 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.07. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

