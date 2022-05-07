Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. 3,653,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

