Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Denbury by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Denbury by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $6,001,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Denbury by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.97.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 533,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,656. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

