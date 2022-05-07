Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a PE ratio of -37.76. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

