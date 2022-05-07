Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

