Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
