Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 517,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

