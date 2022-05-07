Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 29,950,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 516,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

