EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.27.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after buying an additional 219,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 554,731 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

