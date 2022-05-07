EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems updated its Q2 guidance to at least $1.70 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $347.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.