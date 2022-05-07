EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-$4.55 EPS.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 513,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,125. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.