Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.