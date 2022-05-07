Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

