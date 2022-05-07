Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.95.

EL opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.