Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.95.

EL opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

