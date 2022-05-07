Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 77.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $200,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 9,092.6% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

