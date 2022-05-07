Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $97.34 million. Euronav posted sales of $92.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $834.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.54 million to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

