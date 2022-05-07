Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.09 $1.12 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.82 $61.49 million $0.70 1.54

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evercel and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Evercel has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.24% 0.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Evercel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About CBAK Energy Technology (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

