Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

NYSE:RE opened at $287.32 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.00 and a 200-day moving average of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

