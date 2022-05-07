EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $22.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of EVER opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,179. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

