EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVER. William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $214,179. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $4,990,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

