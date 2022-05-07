Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.11. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 17,157,245 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

