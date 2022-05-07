Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

EVH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 964,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

