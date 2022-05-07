Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Evolus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 315.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 432,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

